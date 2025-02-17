Russian Federation helped to deport 6 Ukrainian children: former occupation official detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv one of the organizers of the forced transportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect is a former teacher at a Kherson vocational school who collaborated with the Nazis during the occupation of the city.

Then the offender was appointed "deputy director" of the occupation institution and instructed to organize the forced transfer of six underage students to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

To do this, the children were first evicted from the school's departmental dormitory and illegally taken to the left bank of the Kherson region. From there, they were taken by bus to the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula. The entire route of the Ukrainian children to their destination was "accompanied" by representatives of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation, who exerted constant psychological pressure, - the statement said.

In Crimea, the children were "locked up" in one of the local camps. There they were given pro-Kremlin literature and began to prepare them for further joining the ranks of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

After the liberation of Kherson, the defendant moved to Kyiv, where she hoped to "get lost" to avoid justice.

SBU officers located the occupation official, documented her crimes and detained her at her place of residence.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Also, the former occupation "director" of the Kherson vocational school and his subordinate "teacher", who are hiding in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine, were served war crimes suspicion notices in absentia.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

