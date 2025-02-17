Russian Federation helped to deport 6 Ukrainian children: former occupation official detained

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13601 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54851 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78817 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79099 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118420 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101301 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113104 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116746 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153966 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92342 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60196 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28869 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90210 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50897 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107214 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118419 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153965 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144542 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176847 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50897 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90210 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134497 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136411 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164625 views
Actual
Russian Federation helped to deport 6 Ukrainian children: former occupation official detained

Russian Federation helped to deport 6 Ukrainian children: former occupation official detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26459 views

The SBU detained a former teacher of a Kherson school who helped the occupiers take 6 children to Crimea. The suspect tried to avoid justice by hiding in Kyiv after the liberation of Kherson.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv one of the organizers of the forced transportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect is a former teacher at a Kherson vocational school who collaborated with the Nazis during the occupation of the city.

Then the offender was appointed "deputy director" of the occupation institution and instructed to organize the forced transfer of six underage students to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

To do this, the children were first evicted from the school's departmental dormitory and illegally taken to the left bank of the Kherson region. From there, they were taken by bus to the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula. The entire route of the Ukrainian children to their destination was "accompanied" by representatives of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation, who exerted constant psychological pressure,

- the statement said.

In Crimea, the children were "locked up" in one of the local camps. There they were given pro-Kremlin literature and began to prepare them for further joining the ranks of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

After the liberation of Kherson, the defendant moved to Kyiv, where she hoped to "get lost" to avoid justice.

SBU officers located the occupation official, documented her crimes and detained her at her place of residence.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Also, the former occupation "director" of the Kherson vocational school and his subordinate "teacher", who are hiding in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine, were served war crimes suspicion notices in absentia.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Two Russian agents detained for explosion near Kamianets-Podilskyi shopping center, where a courier was killed17.02.25, 10:46 • 25263 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising