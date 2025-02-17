ukenru
Actual
Two Russian agents detained for explosion near Kamianets-Podilskyi shopping center, where a courier was killed

Two Russian agents detained for explosion near Kamianets-Podilskyi shopping center, where a courier was killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25264 views

Two FSB agents were detained for organizing an explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, which killed a courier and injured 8 people. The attackers used a delivery service to carry out the terrorist attack in the dark.

Law enforcers detained a Russian intelligence group that ordered by Russian special services to blow up a courier with explosives near the shopping center in Kamyanets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi, two people were served with suspicion notices, the SBU, the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office reported UNN.

The SBU and the National Police detained two Russian agents who carried out a contracted terrorist attack in Khmelnytskyi region on February 5 this year. The suspects used a courier from a delivery service to bring explosives to the target identified by Russian special services

- the SBU reported.

The explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi killed a courier on the spot and injured 8 people of varying severity.

During the investigation, the police, together with the SBU, established that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were a drug addicted local resident and a 17-year-old student of one of the city's colleges. They were recruited by the FSB through a Telegram channel with offers of quick money

- the police said.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to the investigation, the case involves residents of the Kamianets-Podilskyi community.

"Following the instructions provided by Russian agents, the men made homemade explosives, attached a fuse sent by mail, purchased a mobile phone and downloaded a special program that allowed Russian representatives remote access. Then they handed the package with the device to a delivery courier, who unsuspectingly delivered it to the distribution center of the Kamianets-Podilskyi RTCK and JV," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"Having seen the entrance gate to the military facility through a video camera, the enemy from Russia remotely detonated explosives. As a result, the courier was killed and several other people were injured," the statement said.

Two persons were served a notice of suspicion of being members of a criminal group over a terrorist act (Part 3 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- said the Prosecutor General's Office.

As indicated, the suspects have been detained and pre-trial restraints have been imposed on them. For the crime, both face 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the person who carried out the explosion is dead05.02.25, 16:27 • 25182 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
telegramTelegram
kamianets-podilskyiKamianets-Podilskyi

