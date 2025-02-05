Explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the person who carried out the explosion is dead

The person who caused the explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi has died. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vygivskyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

This year alone, we have already had 9 such cases. The latest one happened today at 13:00 in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi region. A person approached the checkpoint of the TCC and JV with a bag in his hands. She asked to allegedly pass a parcel and at that moment an explosion occurred. There are 4 victims. The person who committed this crime died - Vyhivskyi said.

Addendum

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi around 13:00.

Subsequently, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the explosion on the territory of the TSC in Kamianets-Podilskyi, stating that information about the victims and the cause of the explosion was being investigated, and the area was cordoned off to ensure safety.