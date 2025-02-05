ukenru
Explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the person who carried out the explosion is dead

Explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the person who carried out the explosion is dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25183 views

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, killing the attacker. Four other people were injured, the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The person who caused the explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi has died. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vygivskyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

This year alone, we have already had 9 such cases. The latest one happened today at 13:00 in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi region. A person approached the checkpoint of the TCC and JV with a bag in his hands. She asked to allegedly pass a parcel and at that moment an explosion occurred. There are 4 victims. The person who committed this crime died 

- Vyhivskyi said.

Addendum

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi around 13:00.

Subsequently, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support  commented on the explosion on the territory of the TSC in Kamianets-Podilskyi, stating that information about the victims and the cause of the explosion was being investigated, and the area was cordoned off to ensure safety. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

