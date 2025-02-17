Equipment for power grids of military bases supplied to Russia: top managers of Odesa company detained

The Security Service of Ukraine has eliminated another scheme to circumvent sanctions on the supply of Ukrainian products to the aggressor country. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As a result of complex measures in Odesa, 7 members of the criminal group were detained: the founder and top managers of a local company that sold electrical equipment to Russia for military facilities of Russia, - the statement said.

Details

We are talking about high-tech devices that ensure the protection and uninterrupted operation of power grids.

It was established that during 2023, the offenders covertly supplied several consignments of domestic goods to Russia totaling more than USD 1 million. The organizers involved controlled companies outside Ukraine, in particular in the Middle East, to implement the transaction.

Thus, at first, the products of the Ukrainian manufacturer were exported to foreign intermediaries, and then they forwarded them to Russian customers. Among them are sanctioned Russian companies that supply electrical equipment for the needs of the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense, in particular for power supply to the occupiers' military bases.

According to the investigation, the founder of the Odesa-based company involved 6 of his subordinates in the fraud, including the commercial director, two department heads and an accountant, - law enforcement officers added.

During the searches of the defendants' places of work and residence, the SBU found documents, mobile phones and computers used in illegal activities.

Based on the obtained evidence, SBU investigators served the detainees suspicion notices under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 1 Art. 111-2 (aiding and abetting the aggressor state);

ч. 1 and 2 of Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal organization, as well as participation in it).

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

