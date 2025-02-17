Equipment for power grids of military bases supplied to Russia: top managers of Odesa company detained

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30383 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 51925 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 57633 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113008 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112450 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116635 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150610 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 56708 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107323 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 69100 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 32165 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 57402 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113008 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150610 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141449 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173894 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25209 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 57407 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133270 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135153 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163543 views
Equipment for power grids of military bases supplied to Russia: top managers of Odesa company detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51369 views

The SBU detained 7 top managers of an Odesa company for a scheme to circumvent sanctions on the supply of electrical equipment to Russia. The goods worth over USD 1 million were supplied through intermediaries in the Middle East.

The Security Service of Ukraine has eliminated another scheme to circumvent sanctions on the supply of Ukrainian products to the aggressor country. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As a result of complex measures in Odesa, 7 members of the criminal group were detained: the founder and top managers of a local company that sold electrical equipment to Russia for military facilities of Russia,

- the statement said.

Details

We are talking about high-tech devices that ensure the protection and uninterrupted operation of power grids.

It was established that during 2023, the offenders covertly supplied several consignments of domestic goods to Russia totaling more than USD 1 million. The organizers involved controlled companies outside Ukraine, in particular in the Middle East, to implement the transaction.

Thus, at first, the products of the Ukrainian manufacturer were exported to foreign intermediaries, and then they forwarded them to Russian customers. Among them are sanctioned Russian companies that supply electrical equipment for the needs of the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense, in particular for power supply to the occupiers' military bases.

According to the investigation, the founder of the Odesa-based company involved 6 of his subordinates in the fraud, including the commercial director, two department heads and an accountant,

- law enforcement officers added.

During the searches of the defendants' places of work and residence, the SBU found documents, mobile phones and computers used in illegal activities.

Based on the obtained evidence, SBU investigators served the detainees suspicion notices under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 1 Art. 111-2 (aiding and abetting the aggressor state);
    • ч. 1 and 2 of Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal organization, as well as participation in it).

      The offenders are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

      Russian Federation helped to deport 6 Ukrainian children: former occupation official detained17.02.25, 12:28 • 26458 views

      Olga Rozgon

      WarCrimes and emergencies
      sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
      odesaOdesa

      Contact us about advertising