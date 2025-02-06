Officials of Luhansk Municipal Economic Development Department served suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 101 million during procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Officials of the Housing and Maintenance Department of Luhansk were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of more than UAH 101 million during the procurement of fuel wood for the needs of the Armed Forces. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

The illegal scheme was organized by the former head of the KEV in Luhansk. Luhansk. He involved two current officials of the unit stationed in Dnipro, a former employee of the CEA and a private entrepreneur. The participants in the transaction organized the purchase of fuel wood for the Armed Forces at an inflated cost, without an open bidding procedure and under contracts with indirect suppliers,

Details

The suspects made purchases through individual entrepreneurs whose accounts were under the full control of the scheme participants. In total, SBI officers identified 35 individual entrepreneurs whose accounts were involved in the fraud.

Law enforcement officers established 47 facts of overpriced procurement. The total amount of damage to the state exceeds UAH 101 million.

As a result of 28 searches, documents, computer equipment and mobile phones were seized from the suspects.

Five members of the organized group were served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office, committed repeatedly, under martial law, in a particularly large scale, as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, - the statement said.

The defendants face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

