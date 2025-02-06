Officials of Luhansk Municipal Economic Development Department served suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 101 million during procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56130 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101171 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104691 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121858 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101910 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103476 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161653 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105471 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101784 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83293 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110629 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105020 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121853 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128419 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161652 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151838 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183989 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105021 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110631 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138111 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139871 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167679 views
Officials of Luhansk Municipal Economic Development Department served suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 101 million during procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27052 views

The SBI exposed an organized group of 5 people who embezzled over UAH 101 million during the procurement of fuel wood for the Armed Forces. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Officials of the Housing and Maintenance Department of Luhansk were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of more than UAH 101 million during the procurement of fuel wood for the needs of the Armed Forces. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

The illegal scheme was organized by the former head of the KEV in Luhansk. Luhansk. He involved two current officials of the unit stationed in Dnipro, a former employee of the CEA and a private entrepreneur. The participants in the transaction organized the purchase of fuel wood for the Armed Forces at an inflated cost, without an open bidding procedure and under contracts with indirect suppliers,

Details

The suspects made purchases through individual entrepreneurs whose accounts were under the full control of the scheme participants. In total, SBI officers identified 35 individual entrepreneurs whose accounts were involved in the fraud.

Law enforcement officers established 47 facts of overpriced procurement. The total amount of damage to the state exceeds UAH 101 million.

As a result of 28 searches, documents, computer equipment and mobile phones were seized from the suspects.

Five members of the organized group were served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office, committed repeatedly, under martial law, in a particularly large scale, as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,

- the statement said.

The defendants face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Donetsk region: Three officers exposed for stealing military fuel30.01.25, 16:35 • 23560 views

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising