Actual
Kirovohrad city council deputy organizes scheme with military uniforms

Kirovohrad city council deputy organizes scheme with military uniforms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24105 views

A deputy of the city council in Kirovohrad region and his accomplices organized the supply of low-quality clothing for the army. The fraud with military uniforms caused the state losses of over UAH 21 million.

In Kirovohrad region, a city council deputy and his accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion for  organizing the purchase of clothing for the military of inadequate quality.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNNwrites.

Details

SBI officers in cooperation with the SID of the National Police served a notice of suspicion to a deputy of one of the city councils of Kirovohrad region and his accomplices who organized the purchase of clothes for the military of inadequate quality

- , the statement said.

In particular, the organizer of this scheme was a deputy of a city council in Kirovohrad region, who was also the owner and director of a company. The detainee learned that a number of purchases of clothing were planned in Kherson region to meet the needs of soldiers, and decided to “earn some money” on this.

Image

He also involved an acquaintance, whom he appointed as a director of another controlled company, and the accountant of this commercial structure in the scheme.

The dealers bought cheap, low-quality clothing without proper certificates of compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The goods were only visually similar to military clothing. As a result of the fraud, the state suffered losses of over UAH 21 million.

Recall 

The SBU exposed two founders of a company that supplied low-quality military uniforms to the National Guard. The defendants shipped 30 thousand pieces of clothing with low-quality accessories worth UAH 28.7 million.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

