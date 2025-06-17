One of the tankers that collided in the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Russia's shadow fleet

One of the two tankers that collided in the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Russia's shadow fleet. This was reported by the monitoring channel "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.

Details

The oil tanker Adalynn, flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, against which Ukraine has imposed sanctions for belonging to Russia's shadow oil fleet, is on fire in the Gulf of Oman after colliding with the oil tanker Front Eagle, flying the flag of Liberia. - the statement reads.

Bloomberg writes that the tankers collided in the Gulf of Oman, 44 km from the port of Khor Fakkan in the UAE. After that, a fire broke out on the ships. According to the UAE coast guard, 24 crew members of Adalynn were rescued. The UAE did not provide details of the situation on Front Eagle.

It is noted that the incident is not yet linked to the Iranian-Israeli conflict. Bloomberg received a notification from the maritime security agency Vanguard Tech stating that there is no reason to suspect "criminal intent" in the incident.

Addition

After Israel's attacks on Iran, merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz faces difficulties in security control. A number of countries are advising their vessels to avoid sailing through the Gulf of Aden.