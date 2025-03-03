DBR: over 21 thousand fighters have returned to the military from the SVC
Kyiv • UNN
From November 29, 2024, to March 1, 2025, nearly 21,100 servicemen returned to duty. The largest number of fighters returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Border Service.
Almost 21 thousand 100 servicemen returned to service during the period of the law on the SGC. This is evidenced by data from the State Bureau of Investigation, reports UNN.
According to the State Bureau of Investigations, the majority of fighters returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and military personnel actively returned to the National Guard and the Border Service.
Reminder
On March 1, 2025, the term of exemption from liability for military personnel who deserted their military unit or place of service but voluntarily returned to the army ended.
Military personnel could arrive not only at their unit but also at the territorial divisions of the State Bureau of Investigations, the Military Law Enforcement Service, or the National Police. The Ministry of Defense also allowed them to contact one of the 17 designated military units or one of the 14 reserve companies of the National Guard.
Upon arrival at the unit, the serviceman was required to submit a report for reinstatement, which triggered a clear algorithm of subsequent actions — from document processing to the resumption of payments.
After March 1, 2025, servicemen who have deserted their unit must also return to service; however, the mechanism for their legalization in the unit will be somewhat different.