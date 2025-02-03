The OP stated that the legislation on SPS should be strict

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk took part in a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence to discuss changes to the legislation on unauthorized abandonment of units. She emphasized that the NWC should not be a loophole for rest or transfer. She wrote about this in Telegram, according to UNN.

“I share the Committee's sentiment that the relevant legislation should be quite strict. We should not perceive the SPS as a kind of good fun or a way to go on vacation, get treatment or transfer to another unit,” said Vereshchuk.

She noted that most cases of SJS do not occur at the front, but in training centers, which requires a thorough analysis of the causes. At the same time, there are fewer such cases in combat units.

She reminds us that February has begun, and there are three and a half weeks left for voluntary return from the NWC.

Vereshchuk also warns that one should not hope for an additional extension of this period, so one should not delay the return.

Recall

Servicemen who left the unit without permission after November 29 will not be able to return to service according to the simplified algorithm. They will also not be able to be released from criminal liability.