Serviceman Gnezdilov, who publicly resigned to the NWC, was released from liability

The Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro has approved a request to release from criminal liability military serviceman Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly resigned from the Armed Forces last year. The soldier returns to service in the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Mariupol, where he served before. This was reported to UNN by Gnezdilov's lawyer Anastasia Burkovska.

Details

According to Gnezdilova's lawyer, at a meeting on January 23, the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro canceled the preventive measure against the soldier. He was released in the courtroom and is returning to the 56th Brigade.

In court, Gnezdilov stated that he was ready to return to military service.

Recall

Serhiy Hnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was served with a notice of suspicion of desertion.

The defense tried to change the qualification from "desertion" to "unauthorized leaving of the unit".

On January 6, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until January 31 for Gnezdilov.