Serviceman Gnezdilov, who publicly resigned to the NWC, was released from liability

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101613 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109573 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112305 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133521 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104157 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136758 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121196 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72154 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116095 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 44538 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 44856 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100158 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136757 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168186 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157867 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32411 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 44856 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121196 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140726 views
Serviceman Gnezdilov, who publicly resigned to the NWC, was released from liability

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25229 views

Babushkinsky court in Dnipro has released military man Serhiy Hnezdilov from criminal liability. He is returning to service with the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade in Mariupol.

The Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro has approved a request to release from criminal liability military serviceman Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly resigned from the Armed Forces last year. The soldier returns to service in the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Mariupol, where he served before. This was reported to UNN by Gnezdilov's lawyer Anastasia Burkovska.

Details

According to Gnezdilova's lawyer, at a meeting on January 23, the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro canceled the preventive measure against the soldier. He was released in the courtroom and is returning to the 56th Brigade.

In court, Gnezdilov stated that he was ready to return to military service.

Recall

Serhiy Hnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was served with a notice of suspicion of desertion.

The defense tried to change the qualification from "desertion" to "unauthorized leaving of the unit".

On January 6, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until January 31 for Gnezdilov.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

