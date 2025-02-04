New suspects in Bozhkovska colony torture case

In the Bozhkovska penal colony in the Poltava region, terrible things happened: torture, blackmail and murder.

As of today, the number of suspects in this case has increased. All suspects face a sentence of to 10 years in prison.

Tetiana Sapian, Strategic Communications Advisor of the State Bureau of Investigation, told about this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

There are already 5 suspects in the case of a large-scale system of torture of prisoners in the Bozhkovska colony. Law enforcement officers learned about the facts through close cooperation with civil society organizations, but operational investigators also did a great job of identifying violations.

At the moment, the charges are under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. Here is what Tatyana Sapian, a counselor at the State Bureau of Investigation, said :

We are talking about terrible things, the first suspicions were announced last year, in the late spring of 2024. Today we say that there are already 5 suspects. They have all been detained and are in pre-trial detention centers. - Sapian noted.

According to the SBI spokesperson, the range of suspicions has expanded.

Once the case is brought to court, the defendants will be accused of forming a criminal group, torturing and being involved in the murders of prisoners, and of abusing their official position. In total, if we summarize the articles of the criminal code, this is a punishment of up to 10 years in prison. emphasized the representative of the State Bureau of Investigation .

Context

It was established that inhumane living conditions were established for newcomers to the Bozhkovska correctional colony No. 16 in Poltava region.

It was just an abuse - they threatened him before the settlement, forced him to pick up the floor, filmed it. If the newly arrived prisoner refused, they started to mock the prisoner, and it was filmed. The SBI discovered a huge archive with such gruesome videos, which were used to blackmail prisoners and extort money from their families and friends. - said Sapian.

The facts have now been established. We hope that when the court considers these terrible acts, the punishment will be the most severe, said , strategic communications adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Recall

UNN reported that a large-scale system of torture of prisoners was exposed in the Bozhkovo colony. Investigators managed to prove not only the facts of abuse and beatings, but also the actual murder of prisoners.

Rape and torture in Kaharlyk: court upholds sentence for two former police officers