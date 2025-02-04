New suspects in Bozhkovska colony torture case

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 35450 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71806 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103526 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106823 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130716 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103606 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113340 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97338 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25174 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113587 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 31026 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108052 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 35450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125113 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130716 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163415 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153435 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4871 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108052 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113587 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138861 views
Actual
New suspects in Bozhkovska colony torture case

New suspects in Bozhkovska colony torture case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22516 views

A system of torture and murder of prisoners has been exposed in Bozhkovka Penal Colony #16. Five suspects are in custody and face up to 10 years in prison.

In the Bozhkovska penal colony in the Poltava region, terrible things happened: torture, blackmail and murder.

As of today, the number of suspects in this case has increased. All suspects face a sentence of to 10 years in prison.

Tetiana Sapian, Strategic Communications Advisor of the State Bureau of Investigation, told about this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

There are already 5 suspects in the case of a large-scale system of torture of prisoners in the Bozhkovska colony. Law enforcement officers learned about the facts through close cooperation with civil society organizations, but operational investigators also did a great job of identifying violations.

At the moment, the charges are under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. Here is what Tatyana Sapian, a counselor at the State Bureau of Investigation, said :

We are talking about terrible things, the first suspicions were announced last year, in the late spring of 2024. Today we say that there are already 5 suspects. They have all been detained and are in pre-trial detention centers.

- Sapian noted.

According to the SBI spokesperson, the range of suspicions has expanded.

Once the case is brought to court, the defendants will be accused of forming a criminal group, torturing and being involved in the murders of prisoners, and of abusing their official position. In total, if we summarize the articles of the criminal code, this is a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

emphasized the representative of the State Bureau of Investigation .

Context

It was established that inhumane living conditions were established for newcomers to the Bozhkovska correctional colony No. 16 in Poltava region.

It was just an abuse - they threatened him before the settlement, forced him to pick up the floor, filmed it. If the newly arrived prisoner refused, they started to mock the prisoner, and it was filmed. The SBI discovered a huge archive with such gruesome videos, which were used to blackmail prisoners and extort money from their families and friends. 

- said Sapian.

The facts have now been established. We hope that when the court considers these terrible acts, the punishment will be the most severe, said , strategic communications adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Recall

UNN reported that a large-scale system of torture of prisoners was exposed in the Bozhkovo colony. Investigators managed to prove not only the facts of abuse and beatings, but also the actual murder of prisoners.

Rape and torture in Kaharlyk: court upholds sentence for two former police officers04.11.24, 16:53 • 12106 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
poltavaPoltava

Contact us about advertising