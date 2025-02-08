Scholz reveals his attitude to peacekeepers in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers the debate on peacekeeping forces in Ukraine premature, as he said in an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) media group on Saturday, UNN reports.

I think such debates are inappropriate and premature. Because then it is assumed that Ukraine will not receive a part of its territory from Russia. I am very serious when I say that nothing can be decided over the heads of the Ukrainian people. First, there must be an end to the conflict and real negotiations, not a dictated peace. Only then will it be possible to see what the guarantees of Ukraine's security can be in the future - Scholz replied to a question about talks about a peacekeeping force for Ukraine after the war.

He also noted that "in any case, Ukraine will have an army that it will not be able to pay for with its own financial resources, and we and all friends of Ukraine will be called upon to help.

