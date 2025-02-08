Scholz reveals his attitude to peacekeepers in Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 5872 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 58560 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101526 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122314 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102018 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103503 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113281 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105718 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102089 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 85270 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111044 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105438 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 5872 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122314 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128720 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152058 views
Actual people
Actual places
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105438 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111044 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138227 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139996 views
Scholz reveals his attitude to peacekeepers in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55615 views

The German Chancellor considers the debate on peacekeeping forces in Ukraine premature. According to him, real negotiations should take place first, not a dictated peace.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers the debate on peacekeeping forces in Ukraine premature, as he said in an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) media group on Saturday, UNN reports.

I think such debates are inappropriate and premature. Because then it is assumed that Ukraine will not receive a part of its territory from Russia. I am very serious when I say that nothing can be decided over the heads of the Ukrainian people. First, there must be an end to the conflict and real negotiations, not a dictated peace. Only then will it be possible to see what the guarantees of Ukraine's security can be in the future

- Scholz replied to a question about talks about a peacekeeping force for Ukraine after the war.

He also noted that "in any case, Ukraine will have an army that it will not be able to pay for with its own financial resources, and we and all friends of Ukraine will be called upon to help.

Zelensky tells how Trump can force Putin to peace02.02.25, 16:46 • 46699 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

