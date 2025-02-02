Zelensky tells how Trump can force Putin to peace

President Donald trump can force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to peace by imposing sanctions not only on the energy sector, but also on the Russian banking system.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports .

The strong sanitization steps that President Trump has are like a weapon. He has demonstrated - in his messages and other steps on other issues - that he can be very decisive, that he is decisive. That is, total sanitization steps would help us - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also noted that strong support for the Ukrainian army is needed.

Not stopping this aid. I think that pressure through various steps - reducing energy prices, imposing appropriate sanctions not only on the energy sector, but also on their banking system and forcing Putin to make concessions and to go for a diplomatic solution to this issue. I think these are the most immediate and important steps - Zelensky said.

The President noted that it is important for Ukraine to understand what security guarantees will be in place after the end of a particular stage of this war, the hot stage.

At least we all want to end the hot phase of the war and move on to diplomacy so that people can live - Zelensky added.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Associated Press that without security guarantees, any agreement with Russia would only be a harbinger of future aggressionand that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the “cheapest” option for Ukraine's allies.

In early January , Zelenskyy said that the hot phase of the war could end quickly if US President-elect Donald Trump takes a clear position agreed with European partners.