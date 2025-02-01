German Parliament rejects Merz's migration bill: what's going on

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 31201 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69387 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103155 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124662 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130370 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103591 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103651 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95287 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113155 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 31095 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153208 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3123 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10046 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107613 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113155 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138775 views
German Parliament rejects Merz's migration bill: what's going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101696 views

The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.

The German Bundestag has spoken out against the radical tightening of German migration legislation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the British edition of The Guardian.

Details

According to the newspaper, the German parliament rejected an initiative to tighten immigration policy proposed by the leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz.

The draft law gained widespread attention as it received the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which caused a wave of protests across the country.

German chancellor candidate Merz says aid to Ukrainian refugees in Germany should be cut15.12.24, 07:09 • 101524 views

The vote was attended by 693 MPs. 350 MPs voted against the draft law. 338 MPs supported the draft law. 5 deputies abstained

Friedrich Merz justified his initiative by the need to ensure internal security and fight crime among immigrants. He categorically denied any cooperation with the AfD, stating that he was acting solely in the interests of the country.

Many people are concerned about the state of democracy, but there are also those who are worried about security and order in this country and are waiting for decisions to be made

- Mertz said.

Merz said that the bill was necessary in response to a series of high-profile murders committed by people with a migrant background. In response, Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that existing laws are sufficient to prevent such attacks if they are properly implemented.

It is noted that according to recent polls, 66% to 67% of Germans support permanent control of Germany's borders, including 56% of supporters of the Social Democratic Party.

After this week's high-profile events, during which Merz was accused of flirting with the far right, parallels were drawn with the political processes that led to the Nazis' rise to power through a split in the democratic parties.

The Weimar Republic fell because of a lack of unity in democracy. But Weimar also collapsed because authoritarian sentiments never completely disappeared

- said Rolf Mützenich, chairman of the SPD faction in parliament.

He called on Merz to abandon his initiative and “rebuild the protective wall against cooperation with the AfD,” warning that otherwise he risks tarnishing his political reputation.

According to the publication, in his speech, Merz unexpectedly criticized his predecessor, Angela Merkel, saying that his party was “largely responsible” for the AfD's entry into the Bundestag in 2017.

In his remarks, he referred to Merkel's open-door policy, which saw almost 1 million people enter Germany in 2015, but Merz continued by saying that it was thanks to the tripartite coalition led by Scholz that the party has since become “twice as strong.”

- The Guardian reports.

Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock of the Green Party called on Merz to withdraw his bill: “This is not about you, this is about Germany. Sometimes you have to make a 180-degree change in your policy. This is such a moment. Make the right choice.

According to the first poll after the vote, the AfD's rating remained at 22%, while support for the CDU/CSU bloc dropped by 1% to 29%. Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz's SPD added 1.5% to reach 17%, its best result in two months.

German government approves idea to allow military to shoot down unknown drones16.01.25, 00:28 • 22703 views

Amid political tensions, a wave of protests against the conservatives' cooperation with the far right swept across Germany. In Berlin, near the Brandenburg Gate, activists created a symbolic inscription made of luminous letters: “Hope and Resistance,” and on posters with the CDU logo, the word ‘protective wall’ (brandmauer) was crossed out and replaced with ‘arsonist’ (brandstifter).

Recall

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz saidthat if elected, he would close the borders to illegal migrants on his first day in office. He intends to instruct border guards to reject all attempts at illegal entry without exception.

German Patriot troops start patrolling near the Polish-Ukrainian border23.01.25, 15:45 • 23179 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
bundestagBundestag
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising