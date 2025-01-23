German Patriot troops start patrolling near the Polish-Ukrainian border

Starting January 23 and for the next six months, two German Patriot air defense systems will guard the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow, near the Ukrainian border. This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh during a meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and the German military, who will maintain this military equipment, Radio Liberty reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kosinyak-Kamysh, since the second day of the full-scale invasion, the airport has become the main hub of humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

Patriot batteries will be placed around the airport to protect our and our allies' skies, as well as the process of delivering equipment to Ukraine. For almost three years now, 90% and often even 95% of the aid for Ukraine has been coming through the airport in Rzeszow, - said the Polish minister.

At the same time, he called the deployment of the German Patriot "a big step towards strengthening the security of Poland and its airspace". Before that, the Americans were responsible for protecting the logistics hub.

In addition, the official announced another strengthening of defense on NATO's eastern flank. Kosiniak-Kamysh said that German Eurofighter Typhoon fighters will soon be patrolling the airspace over Poland and Romania.

