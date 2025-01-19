Syrsky: Ukraine is developing its own air defense system as good as Patriot

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukraine is developing its own air defense system. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

Back in Soviet times, we actually produced all the control systems for anti-aircraft systems. We have the capacity and capability to create and are working on creating our own air defense system - Syrsky said.

According to him, Ukrainian air defense will not be worse than Patriot in terms of its characteristics

