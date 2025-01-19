ukenru
Syrsky: Ukraine is developing its own air defense system as good as Patriot

Syrsky: Ukraine is developing its own air defense system as good as Patriot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42387 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the development of a Ukrainian air defense system. According to him, the new system will have Patriot-level characteristics.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukraine is developing its own air defense system. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

Details

Back in Soviet times, we actually produced all the control systems for anti-aircraft systems. We have the capacity and capability to create and are working on creating our own air defense system

- Syrsky said.

According to him, Ukrainian air defense will not be worse than Patriot in terms of its characteristics

Commander-in-Chief: Ukraine will soon be able to get an air defense system capable of intercepting “Oreshnik”19.01.25, 21:44 • 62389 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

