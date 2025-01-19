Commander-in-Chief: Ukraine will soon be able to get an air defense system capable of intercepting “Oreshnik”

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukraine is working on obtaining a modern air defense system capable of intercepting russian Oreshnik missiles. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

"Oreshnik is a threat. At the moment, only a few air defense systems can intercept it. We don't have such systems, but we must do everything we can to get them - Syrsky said.

According to him, this is what motivates the Ukrainian defense industry to create its own air defense.

This should be not just an anti-air system, but an anti-missile system. This encourages us to negotiate with our allies to get such a system... The work is underway, and I hope that we will get the desired result in the near future - The Commander-in-Chief said.

Ukraine is increasing its unmanned component: Syrsky told what they are working on now