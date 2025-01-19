Commander-in-Chief: Ukraine will soon be able to get an air defense system capable of intercepting “Oreshnik”
Kyiv • UNN
Syrsky reported on work to obtain a modern air defense system to intercept russian Oreshnik missiles. Negotiations with allies are underway and Ukraine's own air defense system is being developed.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukraine is working on obtaining a modern air defense system capable of intercepting russian Oreshnik missiles. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.
"Oreshnik is a threat. At the moment, only a few air defense systems can intercept it. We don't have such systems, but we must do everything we can to get them
According to him, this is what motivates the Ukrainian defense industry to create its own air defense.
This should be not just an anti-air system, but an anti-missile system. This encourages us to negotiate with our allies to get such a system... The work is underway, and I hope that we will get the desired result in the near future
Ukraine is increasing its unmanned component: Syrsky told what they are working on now19.01.25, 21:30 • 53326 views