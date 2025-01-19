Ukraine is increasing its unmanned component: Syrsky told what they are working on now

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that Ukraine is actively building up its unmanned component and developing robotic combat platforms. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

Details

No matter how much you defend, you will still retreat. We have to keep the defense and concentrate our forces along the entire front line. We need to implement what we have an advantage in. We were the first in the world to create the Unmanned Systems Forces. We are now building up the unmanned component. We are actively developing robotic platforms, we are developing ground combat platforms