Ukraine is increasing its unmanned component: Syrsky told what they are working on now
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi reported on the active development of unmanned systems in the army. Ukraine was the first in the world to create the Unmanned Systems Forces and is developing robotic combat platforms.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that Ukraine is actively building up its unmanned component and developing robotic combat platforms. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.
Details
No matter how much you defend, you will still retreat. We have to keep the defense and concentrate our forces along the entire front line. We need to implement what we have an advantage in. We were the first in the world to create the Unmanned Systems Forces. We are now building up the unmanned component. We are actively developing robotic platforms, we are developing ground combat platforms
