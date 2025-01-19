Syrskyi on the results of Ukraine's strikes against Russia: “Artillery ammunition consumption has actually halved

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported a significant reduction in the consumption of artillery ammunition by the Russian army as a result of successful strikes on military targets in Russia. He said this in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

We have realized everything we planned... As a rule, we hit military targets that affect the actions of the troops: plants, factories that produce ammunition, missile parts or dual-use products - Syrsky said.

He added that oil refinery facilities are also under attack.

"For several months now, the consumption rates of artillery ammunition in the Russian army have actually halved. This is a vivid example. Previously, this figure reached up to 40 thousand per day, but now it is much less," he said.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted strikes on a military-industrial complex in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtynsky, Rostov region, which produced rocket fuel for ballistic missiles.