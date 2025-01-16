German government approves idea to allow military to shoot down unknown drones

The German government has approved authorizing the armed forces to shoot down unidentified drones. However, only if they threaten people or critical infrastructure. This was reported by Welt, according to UNN.

Drones as a tool for espionage and sabotage can pose a serious threat, especially to our critical infrastructure, - German Interior Minister Nancy Feather said.

Details

She noted that the armed forces are currently allowed to distract aircraft, force them to land, threaten the use of force, or fire warning shots to support the police, but they are not allowed to use weapons against unmanned aerial vehicles in case of imminent danger.

Police agencies are constantly developing their capabilities to detect and defend against drones. However, especially since the outbreak of Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine, we see drones being used more and more frequently, posing an increasing challenge to police and their modern technology, - Feather added.

Therefore, according to her, “it is necessary that the Bundeswehr should also be allowed to intervene in cases of serious danger - including, as a last resort, to shoot down illegally flying drones.

As explained by the German Ministry of the Interior, security authorities are recording an increasing number of cases of drones flying over important infrastructure and military facilities.

At the same time, rapid technological development poses increasing challenges for the police. This applies in particular to models with sophisticated flight characteristics that far outperform commercial drones - the agency added.

The rationale for the government's proposal states that such drones can be used to assume “that the flights were carried out on behalf of foreign government agencies. The use of force should be authorized if it can be assumed that the unmanned aerial vehicle will be used against human life or against a critical facility.

It is noted that after the Cabinet of Ministers makes a decision, proposals to amend the Aviation Safety Law should be submitted to the Bundestag through the government parties.

Recall

In Germany, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield. Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.