Bundestag supports reform of "debt brake": what it means
Kyiv • UNN
In Germany, the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which will allow allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense and infrastructure. The reform envisages the creation of an infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros.
In Germany, the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which allows allocating large funds to strengthen defense. This became possible due to the coherence of positions between the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Social Democratic Party, which are likely to become partners in the government coalition, writes UNN with reference to DW and tagesschau.
The old composition of the German Bundestag held a vote on the reform of the "debt brake". To make the necessary amendments, it was possible to collect the necessary two-thirds of the votes of the deputies.
The "debt brake" reform allows allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense and update infrastructure. Its project was proposed by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which won the elections. It was also agreed with the Social Democrats, who may become partners of the Christian Democrats in the future government coalition.
By voting for changes to this reform, the Bundestag decided to weaken the "debt brake" and create a special infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros, which will allow increasing defense spending. The federal states will receive 100 billion euros from this fund.
We are finally eliminating the investment lag in our country
The change in the "debt brake" rule also allowed the federal states to take on small debt obligations in the future - up to 0.35 percent of their GDP. Previously, this was allowed only to the German government.
Addition
Earlier, the future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, spoke before the final vote in the German Parliament on his plans to unblock huge sums for defense spending.
Before Donald Trump's telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, he said: "Putin's war is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe - against our security and our freedom".
In addition, Merz believes that Germany cannot and should not have its own nuclear weapons due to its participation in the Treaty on the Unification of Germany, but he noted that he wants to talk to France and Great Britain about their nuclear weapons and the protection of Europe.