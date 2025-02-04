ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30464 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69101 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103109 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124597 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102512 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130320 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103589 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

Former German Chancellor Schroeder hospitalized with “burnout”

Former German Chancellor Schroeder hospitalized with “burnout”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22557 views

Gerhard Schroeder, 80, was hospitalized with severe burnout syndrome. Doctors diagnosed the former German chancellor with problems with memory, concentration and sleep.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder was hospitalized with "severe burnout," the German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Schroeder, who led Germany from 1998 to 2005, "suffers from severe burnout syndrome with typical symptoms of profound exhaustion and serious lack of energy," according to a letter from his doctor, seen by the dpa news agency.

The 80-year-old man experiences "difficulties with concentration and memory," as well as "sleep disturbances" and "decreased emotional stability," the letter says.

On the advice of his doctor, Schroeder went to the hospital for treatment, his lawyer Hans-Peter Huber confirmed to dpa.

Addendum

Although Schroeder left office as chancellor 20 years ago, he had a busy and highly controversial career after politics.

The politician, who was the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) from 1999 to 2004, has faced harsh criticism for his ties to Russia.

He has worked for a number of Russian state-owned companies and has a close relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the newspaper points out.

In January, Schroeder canceled a speech to a committee in the parliament of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern investigating the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which the former chancellor had promoted in his office.

Schröder's doctor stated that the former chancellor "is neither now nor in the foreseeable future able to cope with the physical and psychological stress of a long - especially public - interrogation by the investigative commission.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising