NATO, defense spending, Greenland: Europe finds Trump's new demands unrealistic

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 20436 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123305 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131256 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131662 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160718 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104347 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113908 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 76688 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125297 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123796 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 72311 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 86782 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166806 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160718 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188634 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177940 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123796 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125297 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141242 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133015 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150374 views
NATO, defense spending, Greenland: Europe finds Trump's new demands unrealistic

NATO, defense spending, Greenland: Europe finds Trump's new demands unrealistic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23144 views

Donald Trump called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP instead of the current 2%. European leaders and experts believe that this goal is unattainable for most NATO countries.

At the beginning of the week, Donald Trump said that NATO members should spend 5% of GDP on defense, rather than the minimum 2%. According to various estimates, this is an unattainable goal for most countries. In addition, the US president-elect's recent demands that NATO partners cede territory to the United States risk undermining the allies' trust.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal, AFP, Politico and Euronews.

Details

US President-elect Donald Trump said yesterday that he does not rule out the use of military and economic pressure to regain control of the Panama Canal and increase US influence in Greenland.

Trump, who will take office on January 20, has also said he will demand significantly more defense spending from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies. The president-elect seems to be opening up a new flank of the debate, experts and politicians say.

Calls for significantly higher spending on armaments and the threat of seizing allied land are increasing pressure on the Allies.

Several German politicians responded to Trump's call for European NATO members to increase defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product.

Ralf Stegner, a member of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), called Trump's comments "nonsense and absolutely insane" in a Facebook post. And in an interview with Politico, Stegner said:

We do not need more weapons in the world, we need fewer

- the politician said.

Markus Faber, Chairman of the German Parliament's Defense Committee, noted that 5% is too much. But the German representative also emphasized that NATO countries will have to agree on a new goal that would exceed 2% - this goal should be 3%, and the decision should be made by consensus.

First, we really need to reach the 2% mark. German GDP. We have not yet reached the goal," Friedrich Merz, German chancellor candidate, said in an interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Image

According to Jan Lesser of the German Marshall Fund think tank: "it is completely unrealistic to imagine that almost all NATO allies will reach the 5% level, at least in the short term.

Defense Minister Guido Crossetto also reacted to Trump's words:

"I don't think it's going to be 5 percent - that would be impossible for almost all countries in the world at this time - but as I've been saying for some time, it's not going to be the 2 percent that we're already trying to achieve, but it's going to be more like 2 percent." 

Image

According to Polityka Insight analyst Marek Sverchinsky, this 5 percent is a goal that is unattainable for most EU countries, including Poland.

"I assume that after Trump's statement, the situation in some European capitals could have become very aggravated, because this level is unattainable for most European countries. Even 3% would be a big problem," explained the analyst, who heads the security and international relations department at the Polityka Insight think tank.

Reference

Ten years ago, NATO countries agreed to increase their defense spending to 2% of their GDP, and in 2023 they decided to make this goal a baseline. However, in 2024, only 23 out of 32 NATO member states were able to reach this threshold.

NATO's main military power, the United States, allocates 3.38%, while European heavyweights such as France and Germany barely exceed 2%.

It should be noted that there are significant changes in the increase in spending in Eastern Europe. As noted by UNN, in 2024, the Czech Ministry of Defense allocated 166.8 billion Czech crowns (about 6.6 billion euros) for defense spending, which is equivalent to 2.09% of the country's GDP. 

Image

Poland is declaratively the closest to the new, higher threshold - according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Poland will spend 4.7 percent this year.

Meanwhile, Europe is also warning Trump not to send the military to strengthen US influence over Greenland's borders.

France has warned Donald Trump against establishing control over Greenland through military force or economic coercion.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the European Union "will not allow other countries of the world to attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are".

The minister spoke out after an interview with the US president-elect, in which he did not rule out the use of military or economic actions to try to seize Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Context

Donald Trump has previously stated his desire to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canalunder US control. At the same time, he refused to rule out an attempt to seize these territories by force.

Image

The reason is the favorable geographical location and vast natural resources of the largest island in the world. The Danish authorities, as well as the Prime Minister of Greenland, state that the island is not for sale.

Image

Previously

Donald Trump Jr landed in Greenland on Tuesday, just weeks after his father, President-elect Donald Trump, reiterated his desire to gain control of the autonomous Danish territory.

Panamanian authorities have declared inviolable sovereignty over the inter-oceanic canal in response to Trump's threats. Experts and locals called the idea of American control over the canal "remote and absurd.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
panamaPanama
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
denmarkDenmark
franceFrance
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising