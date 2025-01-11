Who will be the new Chancellor of Germany? Scholz and Weidel are official candidates

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39460 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144669 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125833 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133170 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169551 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110365 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90601 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128823 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127484 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88473 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100503 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162952 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190745 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180003 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127484 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128823 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142373 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134045 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151274 views
Actual
Who will be the new Chancellor of Germany? Scholz and Weidel are official candidates

Who will be the new Chancellor of Germany? Scholz and Weidel are official candidates

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28886 views

Olaf Scholz of the SPD and Alice Weidel of the AfD have become official candidates for the post of German Chancellor. Scholz promises social reforms, while Weidel proposes radical changes in the economy and migration policy.

In Germany, two political forces have identified their candidates for chancellor. The Social Democratic Party of Germany has nominated Olaf Scholz for the post, and the Alternative for Germany has nominated Alice Weidel, UNN reports.

Olaf Scholz is the SPD candidate for German Chancellor

At the congress in Berlin, the current head of government promised to raise the minimum wage in Germany to 15 euros per hour, to combat xenophobia against migrants, and to improve social protection for families with children. Scholz also said that the measures proposed by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which is currently leading in the polls, will bring "even more benefits to millionaires and billionaires," while "ordinary people" will pay for it.

Olaf Scholz also said that "Putin's Russia has waged a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine," and that some German parties are now "telling false tales from the Kremlin one after another." The Social Democrat again opposed the supply of long-range German missiles to Ukraine, reminding that Russia is a nuclear power.

SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil said that Scholz, "as chancellor, during Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, made sure that employment was guaranteed and companies were helped amid the energy crisis by holding down gas and electricity prices.

Despite the collapse of his ruling coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, and his own low approval ratings, the 66-year-old Scholz has no doubt that he will win. But if the SPD loses the February 23 snap parliamentary elections and the office of federal chancellor goes to the conservatives of the CDU/CSU bloc, Scholz's term will be shorter than any Social Democratic chancellor before him.

Alice Weidel is a candidate of the right-wing populist AfD for the German Chancellor

In her welcoming speech at the congress in Saxony, Weidel said that her party's task is to make Germany "strong, rich and safe" again and called for the complete closure of Germany's borders. The co-chair of Alternative for Germany, Tino Hrupalla, announced the goal of exceeding the 20 percent level of voter support and ensuring that Alice Weidel becomes chancellor.

Weidel, 45, calls Margaret Thatcher her idol, who pursued a radically liberal economic course in Britain, including tax cuts, cuts in government subsidies, and privatization. This approach is in line with the ideas of Alice Weidel, an economist with a PhD who used to work in commercial consulting.

The AfD chancellor candidate also promises to try to reform the European Union - and if this fails, she says, each member state should be given the right to decide in a referendum whether to remain in the EU or not.

In a conversation with Weidel, Elon Musk recently called her a "leading candidate" for the post of German Chancellor. However, political analysts believe that she has no chance of becoming a "Trump in a skirt." Even if the Alternative for Germany wins first place in the upcoming elections, other parties, according to their leaders, are not ready to join a coalition with them to form a government.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
european-unionEuropean Union
elon-muskElon Musk
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising