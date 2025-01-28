Musk calls to “turn the page” on the Holocaust: Germany and the world's reaction

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Musk calls to "turn the page" on the Holocaust: Germany and the world's reaction

Musk calls to "turn the page" on the Holocaust: Germany and the world's reaction

Kyiv  •  UNN

Elon Musk said at an AfD party event that Germany should “turn the page” on the Nazi past. Jewish organizations and German politicians strongly condemned this statement on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Elon Musk, speaking at an event of the right-wing radical party Alternative for Germany (AfD), said that the country should “turn the page” and stop feeling guilty about the crimes of the Nazi past.

Politico writes about it, UNN reports.

Musk's words came on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and caused outrage among Jewish organizations and politicians. Germany's right-wing forces have long criticized the tradition of remembering Nazi crimes, which is known in the country as Erinnerungskultur (“culture of memory”). They argue that it only “depresses the spirit of the nation” and creates a “cult of guilt.

However, such statements used to be made mostly by political fringe figures. Now such messages are supported by one of the most influential businessmen in the world. Musk emphasized that “children should not bear the blame for the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents,” alluding to the crimes of the Nazi regime.

Jewish communities in Germany and other countries strongly condemned Musk's words. The head of the Israeli Yad Vashem Memorial Center, Dani Dayan, wrote on the social network X:

The memory of the country's dark past and its recognition must be central to the formation of German society. Ignoring this is an insult to the victims of Nazism and a serious threat to Germany's democratic future

Musk has actually supported the ideas of the AfD, whose leaders have repeatedly minimized the crimes of the Nazis and criticized acts of remembrance. For example, in 2018, the former co-chairman of the party, Alexander Gauland, called the Nazi era a “stain of bird droppings” in Germany's thousand-year history. He also stated that Germans can be proud of their soldiers in both world wars.

Another prominent AfD representative, the party's leader in Thuringia, Björn Höcke, advocated a “180-degree turn” in the politics of memory. He criticized the creation of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, calling it “a monument of shame in the heart of our capital.” Despite Musk's harsh statements, German officials emphasized that the culture of remembrance is not aimed at creating a sense of guilt in the younger generation.

No one is making children feel guilty for the crimes of the Nazis. We want them to grow up informed and responsible, aware of the lessons of the past

- said German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert.

At the same time, research shows that knowledge of the Holocaust in Germany is declining. According to one poll, almost one-fifth of Germans believe that the Nazis and their allies killed 2 million or fewer Jews, although the actual number of victims exceeds 6 million. On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Auschwitz to honor the victims of Nazi terror. Before the trip, he said:

It is disturbing that many young people in Germany know almost nothing about the Holocaust. We must keep the memory alive, especially when the last witnesses of these events pass away

Politicians, in particular representatives of Scholz's party (SPD), emphasize that such statements as Musk's pose a threat to democracy.

Parties like the AfD and, obviously, Elon Musk are interested in making people forget or not think. After all, if they did, they would realize that our democracy is once again under threat

- said SPD MP Carmen Wegge.

On January 27, the world commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day. During the Holocaust, the Nazis murdered more than 6 million Jews, including 1.5 million children. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
elon-muskElon Musk
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
berlinBerlin

