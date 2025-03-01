German Vice Chancellor demands three billion euros for Ukraine's defense
Kyiv • UNN
Robert Habeck calls on Germany and the EU to urgently provide billions in aid to Ukraine. The Vice Chancellor insists on allocating 3 billion euros for the purchase of air defense systems.
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck of the Green Party has called on Germany and Europe to quickly provide billions in aid to Ukraine. He said this amid the scandal between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.
Details [1
“Germany and Europe support Ukraine. We will not abandon them,” he told SPIEGEL magazine. “One thing is clear: we all, especially Ukrainians, want peace. How can you assume otherwise about President Zelensky?”
Habeck also noted that peace cannot be achieved through humiliation or dictatorship, and said that all efforts should be directed to providing assistance to Ukraine in the short term.
To provide the necessary support to Ukraine, we must do everything possible in the short term,
More recently, the German government has been in a dispute over a further three billion euros in arms sales to Ukraine. Shortly before Christmas, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) stopped these plans. According to Habeck, the three billion euros should have been allocated primarily to enable Ukraine to order, among other things, air defense.
It must be able to protect human lives. There should be no more delays. The new SPD leadership must change its position on this issue,
In addition, Habeck raised the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to fight Putin's aggression, which should be an important part of Europe's strategy to strengthen security on the continent.
Europe must do more for its security. To achieve this, it is necessary to summon all its determination and strength. This is not a game,
Recall
Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following the dispute between Zelenskiy and Trump at the White House, expressed support for Ukraine.