The bloc of Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU), whose favorite is Friedrich Merz, won early parliamentary elections in Germany, gaining 28.5% of the vote. This was announced by the Federal Election Commission of Germany, which counted all 100% of the votes. This is reported by the UNN with reference to data from the department's website.

Details

On Monday, February 24, the Federal Election Commission of Germany counted all 100% of votes in the elections to the country's Parliament.

It is noted that the victory with a result of 28.6% was won by the CDU/CSU bloc headed by Friedrich Mertz. Second place was taken by the pro-Russian far-right Alternative for Germany party (20.8%). The current Chancellor Olaf Scholz rounded out the top three leaders of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (16.4%)

Also in the Bundestag will be represented by the Green and Left parties, which received 11.6% and 8.8% respectively. Other political parties did not pass the 5% threshold.

Thus, the CDU/CSU will not be able to form a coalition in parliament without the support of other parties.

Recall

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz plans to form a new federal government by April 20. The politician added that if a bipartisan coalition government were formed, the process could go faster. He also emphasized that he is ready to negotiate with all parties of the democratic center.

Merz promises to “make Europe independent of the United States” after winning the German elections