Federal Election Commission

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 754 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 8496 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52634 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192767 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111721 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372011 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298345 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212009 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243261 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254639 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113587 views

01:12 PM • 192767 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 372011 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245509 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298345 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9032 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33434 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60275 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46406 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116776 views
Mertz's bloc officially won the parliamentary elections in Germany

With 100% of the votes counted, the CDU/CSU bloc received 28. 6% in the Bundestag elections. Alternative for Germany came in second with 20.8%, and the SPD was third with 16.4%.

Politics • February 24, 03:23 AM • 27735 views

Musk spent $288 million on Trump's campaign and other Republicans - media outlet

Ilon Musk invested $288 million dollars in the election campaign of Trump and other Republicans. After his victory, the billionaire headed the new “Department of Government Efficiency” and increased his fortune.

News of the World • February 1, 03:47 PM • 32953 views

Trump sets record for inauguration fundraising: tech giants pitch in

US President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, twice as much as Biden. Major tech companies, including Amazon and Meta, have each donated a million dollars.

News of the World • January 9, 01:59 PM • 23332 views

Kamala Harris announces that she is running for President of the United States

US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially joined the presidential race. In her campaign video, she emphasized the importance of the rule of law and freedom, indirectly criticizing her rival Donald Trump.

News of the World • July 25, 02:12 PM • 20624 views

Trump's campaign has filed a complaint against Kamala Harris over the transfer of money from the Biden Foundation

Trump's campaign has accused Kamala Harris of violating funding laws - she allegedly gained control of $91 million. A spokesman for Harris called the complaint unfounded.

News of the World • July 24, 11:03 AM • 20809 views