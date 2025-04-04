Federal Election Commission

With 100% of the votes counted, the CDU/CSU bloc received 28. 6% in the Bundestag elections. Alternative for Germany came in second
with 20.8%, and the SPD was third with 16.4%.
Ilon Musk invested $288 million dollars in the election campaign of Trump and other Republicans. After his victory, the
billionaire headed the new “Department of Government Efficiency” and increased his fortune.
US President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, twice as much as Biden. Major
tech companies, including Amazon and Meta, have each donated a million dollars.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially joined the presidential race. In her campaign video, she emphasized the importance
of the rule of law and freedom, indirectly criticizing her rival Donald Trump.
Trump's campaign has accused Kamala Harris of violating funding laws - she allegedly gained control of $91 million. A spokesman for Harris called the complaint unfounded.