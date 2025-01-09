Trump sets record for inauguration fundraising: tech giants pitch in

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37434 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144197 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125565 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133306 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133015 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104399 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113931 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88992 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128462 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127111 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 86636 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100227 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144197 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179818 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127111 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128462 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142277 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133962 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151198 views
Trump sets record for inauguration fundraising: tech giants pitch in

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23214 views

US President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, twice as much as Biden. Major tech companies, including Amazon and Meta, have each donated a million dollars.

US President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, a record amount, as tech executives and big donors happily wrote large checks to help finance the ceremony, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

The private donations raised so far have been confirmed by a person with firsthand knowledge of the fundraising, but who is not authorized to speak publicly. This person said that Trump's inaugural committee is expected to raise more than $200 million by the end of the campaign.

Trump's inaugural committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The committee has not yet specified how it plans to spend the donation.

Private donations are typically used to pay for inauguration-related events, such as the costs associated with the swearing-in ceremony itself, as well as the parade and lavish inaugural balls. According to the source, the money left over from the inaugural committee is expected to be used for Trump's future presidential library.

The colossal amount raised so far by Trump's inaugural committee is more than double the amount raised by US President Joe Biden four years ago, when he raised nearly $62 million for his inauguration, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Donations to Trump's first inauguration in 2016 also set a record when he raised nearly $107 million.

"After the former president's victory in November, and after Republicans gained control of both houses of Congress, big donors, including tech companies, wrote big checks in an effort to improve their relationship with the new president," the publication notes.

Amazon and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said last month that they each plan to donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said he plans to make a personal donation of $1 million.

“I can't visit without an invitation": Zelensky on attending Trump's inauguration05.01.25, 21:46 • 25196 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
federal-election-commissionFederal Election Commission
openaiOpenAI
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising