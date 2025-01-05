“I can't visit without an invitation": Zelensky on attending Trump's inauguration

Commenting on his possible arrival at the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he cannot come to visit without an invitation. He said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

I would like to [attend Trump's inauguration - ed.) Of course, I will be watching what is happening now, because there are difficult, escalating moments, a lot of missiles. But, honestly, I can't come, especially in a time of war, unless President Trump directly invites me. It's just not nice, because I know that leaders in general are not invited to the inauguration of US presidents. I know that there are leaders who can just come on their own, if they want to, and they will. For me, it's very difficult, I'm the kind of person who can't visit without an invitation - Zelensky said.

Friedman clarified whether an official invitation was required.

No, I'm against any bureaucracy, I'm removing it as much as possible, but there are some security issues. I came up with an idea and flew to the US... I don't want to cause anyone any trouble. So if he invites me, I will come - Zelensky replied.

Friedman noted that he thought Trump had publicly invited Zelensky.

US President-elect Donald Trump says he did not invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his inauguration on January 20, but is ready to host him.

