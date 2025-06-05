Without me, Trump would have lost the election - Musk

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 12414 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 34755 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 46076 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 51224 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 60651 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 56066 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 86654 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62203 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48793 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67541 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
55%
750mm
Popular news

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

June 5, 11:48 AM • 33143 views

Xi, Trump hold phone talks

01:17 PM • 3804 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 69216 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 33100 views

"I am with Ukraine": Trump made a statement at the White House

04:44 PM • 28644 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 33725 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 126224 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 137628 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 196693 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 236500 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 99678 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 65787 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 110362 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 335656 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 177180 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Without me, Trump would have lost the election - Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Elon Musk stated that without his support, Trump would have lost the election. According to the commission, Musk spent over $290 million on the 2024 election.

Without me, Trump would have lost the election - Musk

Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk said that United States President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress would have lost the 2024 election without his support, reports UNN.

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, the Democrats would have controlled the House of Representatives, and the Republicans would have had 51 votes against 49 in the Senate

– Musk wrote in a post on X.

This is how Musk responded to Trump's statement in the Oval Office today that he does not need a tech billionaire to win the election.

I would win in Pennsylvania regardless of Elon

 – Trump said.

How much money did Musk give

Musk spent more than $290 million on the 2024 election, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Addition

Musk criticized the tax and spending bill signed by US President Donald Trump. He stated that he could no longer remain silent, calling the document an "abominable atrocity".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Federal Election Commission
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9