Without me, Trump would have lost the election - Musk

Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk said that United States President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress would have lost the 2024 election without his support, reports UNN.

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, the Democrats would have controlled the House of Representatives, and the Republicans would have had 51 votes against 49 in the Senate – Musk wrote in a post on X.

This is how Musk responded to Trump's statement in the Oval Office today that he does not need a tech billionaire to win the election.

I would win in Pennsylvania regardless of Elon – Trump said.

How much money did Musk give

Musk spent more than $290 million on the 2024 election, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Addition

Musk criticized the tax and spending bill signed by US President Donald Trump. He stated that he could no longer remain silent, calling the document an "abominable atrocity".