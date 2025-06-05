Without me, Trump would have lost the election - Musk
Elon Musk stated that without his support, Trump would have lost the election. According to the commission, Musk spent over $290 million on the 2024 election.
Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk said that United States President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress would have lost the 2024 election without his support, reports UNN.
Without me, Trump would have lost the election, the Democrats would have controlled the House of Representatives, and the Republicans would have had 51 votes against 49 in the Senate
This is how Musk responded to Trump's statement in the Oval Office today that he does not need a tech billionaire to win the election.
I would win in Pennsylvania regardless of Elon
How much money did Musk give
Musk spent more than $290 million on the 2024 election, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Addition
Musk criticized the tax and spending bill signed by US President Donald Trump. He stated that he could no longer remain silent, calling the document an "abominable atrocity".