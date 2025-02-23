Merz promises to “make Europe independent of the United States” after winning the German elections

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU, whose political force won the parliamentary elections in Germany, said that he seeks Europe's independence from the United States in defense matters. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that the politician outlined his main goals as Chancellor of Germany.

For me, the absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe step by step so that we achieve independence from the United States - Merz said.

In his opinion, Donald Trump's administration is "largely indifferent" to the fate of Europe. Merz also compared the U.S. government's interference in the German election campaign to manipulation by Russia.

Context

The results of exit polls in the 2025 federal elections in Germany show a victory for the CDU/CSU and a high increase for the AfD. Thus, according to sociologists, Friedrich Merz's party received 29%. Alternative for Germany is in second place with 19.5%. The SPD fell to a historic low of 16%, and the Greens received 13.5%.

The leader of the SPD, the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already congratulated his main rival on his victory and thanked everyone for the trust shown to him as the ninth head of the German government.

US President Donald Trump also congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections. According to him, Germans are tired of politics "devoid of common sense.

Merz on peacekeepers in Ukraine: it is too early to talk about the participation of German troops