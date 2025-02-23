ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Merz promises to “make Europe independent of the United States” after winning the German elections

Merz promises to “make Europe independent of the United States” after winning the German elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25839 views

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz, who won the German elections with 29% of the vote, announced his desire for defense independence from the United States. He criticized the Trump administration for its indifference to the fate of Europe.

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU, whose political force won the parliamentary elections in Germany, said that he seeks Europe's independence from the United States in defense matters. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that the politician outlined his main goals as Chancellor of Germany.

For me, the absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe step by step so that we achieve independence from the United States

- Merz said.

In his opinion, Donald Trump's administration is "largely indifferent" to the fate of Europe. Merz also compared the U.S. government's interference in the German election campaign to manipulation by Russia.

Context

The results of exit polls in the 2025 federal elections in Germany show a victory for the CDU/CSU and a high increase for the AfD. Thus, according to sociologists, Friedrich Merz's party received 29%. Alternative for Germany is in second place with 19.5%. The SPD fell to a historic low of 16%, and the Greens received 13.5%.

The leader of the SPD, the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already congratulated his main rival on his victory and thanked everyone for the trust shown to him as the ninth head of the German government.

US President Donald Trump also congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections. According to him, Germans are tired of politics "devoid of common sense.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
united-statesUnited States

