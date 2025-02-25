Germany is discussing the possibility of allocating 200 billion euros for defense

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Germany is discussing the possibility of allocating 200 billion euros for defense

Germany is discussing the possibility of allocating 200 billion euros for defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

The future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is negotiating the allocation of 200 billion euros for defense. The new package will be twice as large as the previous one and will require circumventing constitutional restrictions.

Germany's incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz has begun negotiations with the Social Democrats to quickly approve a special defense spending package of 200 billion euros ($210 billion). The new package will be twice as large as the one approved by the previous parliament. Bloomberg writes, UNN reports.

Representatives of Merz's Christian Democrats and the SPD are discussing ways to circumvent Germany's tight borrowing restrictions in order to free up resources for the country's decaying military.

Merz has promised to increase investment in the German military to counter Russian aggression, but his plans have run into trouble after fringe parties secured a blocking minority in the next parliament. With fewer than two-thirds of the seats, the mainstream parties do not have the votes to ease constitutional restrictions on government borrowing. But they could get around this problem by pushing through a vote before the new parliament convenes for its first session on March 24.

Merz, whose party won the Bundestag elections, is under pressure to move quickly on defense as the rest of the European Union reacts to Donald Trump's intentions to push for a quick resolution to the war in Ukraine.

Recall

European stock markets on February 24 German stocks rose as investors welcomed the German election results, which allowed centrist parties to form a coalition. Germany's benchmark index was up 0.4%. Shares of defense companies Hensoldt, Rheinmetall and Renk were up between 1% and 2.8%, the euro rose to a one-month high of $1.0528 before settling 0.22% higher at $1.0481 in last trade.

According to the results of counting 100% of the votes, the CDU/CSU bloc received 28.6% in the elections to the Bundestag. Alternative for Germany came in second with 20.8%, and the SPD was third with 16.4%.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
reinmetallRheinmetal
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

