Zelensky congratulates Merz on winning Bundestag election

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party Frederik Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Head of the Ukrainian state in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

On Sunday, February 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an appeal to Frederik Merz on his X-account.

Congratulations to the CDU/CSU and Friedrich Merz on their victory in the Bundestag elections - the Head of State said in his post.

Zelensky emphasized that the “clear voice of the voters” demonstrates how important this result is for Europe.

We look forward to continuing our joint work with Germany to protect lives and bring real peace to Ukraine, as well as to strengthening Europe Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, Europe needs to be able to defend itself, develop its industries and achieve the necessary results.

“Europe needs joint successes, and successes will bring Europe even more unity,” the President of Ukraine added.

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz, who won the German elections with 29% of the vote, announced his desire for defense independence from the United States. He criticized the Trump administration for its indifference to the fate of Europe.

Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD's historic defeat in the federal elections and welcomed Friedrich Merz's victory. The CDU/CSU won, and the AfD significantly improved its results.

