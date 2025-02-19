Who is leading in the race for the post of German Chancellor 4 days before the vote - new poll data

The majority of German citizens (40%) prefer the leader of the CDU/CSU Friedrich Merz as a candidate for the post of Chancellor of Germany. This was reported by Bild with reference to a poll conducted by the INSA sociological institute, UNN reports.

At the same time, according to the survey, 28% of German voters support the current chancellor, SPD leader Olaf Scholz.

It is noted that Merz's advantage is especially strong in migration (47% vs. 22%), internal security (47% vs. 24%), defense (42% vs. 27%) and economy (48% vs. 22%). At the same time, Scholz's support is higher in the areas of environment and social policy.

"However, the gap in key topics before the election could be a serious blow to the incumbent chancellor. (...) Tonight, both candidates will have the last chance to influence voters' opinions: Scholz and Merz will meet in a debate," the newspaper summarizes.

On February 9, Germany held the first debate between incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his main opponent in the Bundestag elections, Christian Democratic Union candidate Friedrich Merz. The debate was held in a mostly low-key atmosphere. In particular, questions were raised about migration policy, the economic situation in the country and the war in Ukraine.

