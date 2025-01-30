Germany may allocate 3 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine - Reuters

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 58577 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84516 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105498 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108604 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103141 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101260 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40104 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116138 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46018 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110650 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 58589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127924 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164991 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154879 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14735 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19616 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110650 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116138 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139418 views
Germany may allocate 3 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33206 views

The German Budget Committee urged the Minister of Finance to approve additional military aid to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros.

Germany's Budget Committee has called on Finance Minister Jörg Kukis to approve additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 3 billion euros ($3.13 billion). This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The issue was supported in the committee by the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Free Democrats (FDP), while representatives of the ruling coalition, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens, abstained from voting.

Although the budget committee does not have the authority to decide on the allocation of funds on its own, in practice the Ministry of Finance usually implements its recommendations. The CDU and FDP members of the committee emphasized that there are sufficient funds in the federal budget to provide this assistance.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD also supports an increase in military aid to Ukraine. However, he insists that funding can only be provided if the debt brake is temporarily lifted, which would allow the government to increase borrowing.

The Ministry of Finance has not yet provided an official comment on this issue. The proposed 3 billion euros will be in addition to the 8 billion euros that were allocated in Germany's 2024 budget to support Ukraine. At the same time, aid is expected to be reduced to 4 billion euros in 2025, as Berlin hopes that Kyiv will be able to cover a significant part of its military spending with a 50 billion euro loan agreed by the Group of Seven countries.

Burbock criticizes German government for indecision in helping Ukraine17.01.25, 06:35 • 112543 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising