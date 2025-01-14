Pistorius arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Kyiv for talks with the Ukrainian government. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

The SPD politician told the dpa news agency after his arrival that he wants to discuss further assistance and get information about the situation at the front.

With this trip, I want to show that we continue to actively support Ukraine. This is a signal that Germany, as the largest NATO country in Europe, supports Ukraine. Not alone, but together with the "Big Five" and many other allies - said Pistorius, as quoted by the German channel n-tv.

A few days before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Pistorius discussed further assistance to Ukraine with his colleagues from Poland, France and Italy in Warsaw the evening before.

Supplement

The German Defense Minister handed over the first wheeled howitzer RCH 155 to the Ukrainian ambassador. By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 5 more such systems, and a total of 54 howitzers are planned to be delivered.

Boris Pistorius denied information about the Chancellor blocking a military aid package of 3 billion euros. The minister confirmed that the new aid package is in the process of being coordinated in the government.