Pistorius arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128266 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116566 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124625 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125852 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157156 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108229 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153876 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104170 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107122 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 37826 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115806 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113753 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 37593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157156 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182807 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172246 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113753 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115806 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130190 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147782 views
Pistorius arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25101 views

Boris Pistorius unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for negotiations with the Ukrainian government. The German Defense Minister plans to discuss further assistance and obtain information about the situation on the front.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Kyiv for talks with the Ukrainian government. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

The SPD politician told the dpa news agency after his arrival that he wants to discuss further assistance and get information about the situation at the front.

With this trip, I want to show that we continue to actively support Ukraine. This is a signal that Germany, as the largest NATO country in Europe, supports Ukraine. Not alone, but together with the "Big Five" and many other allies

- said Pistorius, as quoted by the German channel n-tv.

A few days before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Pistorius discussed further assistance to Ukraine with his colleagues from Poland, France and Italy in Warsaw the evening before.

Supplement

The German Defense Minister handed over the first wheeled howitzer RCH 155 to the Ukrainian ambassador. By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 5 more such systems, and a total of 54 howitzers are planned to be delivered.

Boris Pistorius denied information about the Chancellor blocking a military aid package of 3 billion euros. The minister confirmed that the new aid package is in the process of being coordinated in the government.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising