Merz doubts the future existence of NATO

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc that won the German parliamentary elections, doubts the future existence of NATO.

This is reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

I never thought I would have to say something like this on a TV show, but after Donald Trump's remarks last week... it's clear that this government doesn't really care about Europe - Mertz said.

Last week, the Trump administration shocked European allies by saying that they should take care of their own security and rely less on the United States, while announcing talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine without European involvement. Merz also admitted, speaking about the upcoming NATO summit scheduled for June, that Europeans may have to develop a new defense structure to replace the Alliance.

I am very interested to see how we move towards the NATO summit at the end of June. Will we still be talking about NATO in its current form, or will we have to build an independent European defense capability much faster - said Mertz.

Addendum Addendum

The Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, led by Friedrich Merz, won the early parliamentary elections in Germany with 28.5% of the vote. The second place went to the pro-Russian far-right party Alternative for Germany (20.8%). The Social Democratic Party of Germany of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz rounded out the top three (16.4%).

The leader of the SPD, the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has already congratulated his main rival on his victory and thanked everyone for the trustshown to him as the ninth head of the German government.

US President Donald Trump also congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections. According to him, Germans are tired of politics “devoid of common sense.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated German CDU/CSU candidate Friedrich Merz on his victory in the federal elections.

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz plans to form a new federal government by April 20.