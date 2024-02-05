Finnish company to increase ammunition production fivefold amid Russia's war against Ukraine

Nammo Lapua's ammunition plant will increase its production fivefold this year due to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by regional director Ilkka Heikila in an interview with the STT news agency, Yle reports, UNN reports.

The plant, which produces shells for artillery shells, is located in Sastamal in the west of the country.

Nammo (Nordic Ammunition Company) is a joint Norwegian-Finnish company specializing in the production of ammunition. The company's shares are equally owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Finnish defense corporation Patria.

It is noted that the increase in production at the Sastamalu plant is related to the war in Ukraine, as artillery shells play a key role in Finnish aid to Ukraine.

Nammo has applied to participate in the EU's Asap project to increase ammunition production. If successful, the company will build a new plant for the production of artillery shells. The project will also require funding from the Finnish government.

Rheinmetall is building a new ammunition plant in Germany to ensure stable supplies to Ukraine. The plant will be built in record time over the next few months.

