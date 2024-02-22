Finland wants to permanently close two temporary checkpoints on the border with Russia

The Finnish Border Guard is going to permanently close two temporary checkpoints on the border with Russia, located in the city of Liikkala and Inari. These checkpoints were mainly used to supply timber to Finland. They have not been operating for several years. "Parikkala was temporarily closed due to EU sanctions, and Inari was closed due to the suspension of timber imports, according to Yle TV channel, UNN .

It is noted that the agreement to close the checkpoints arose after the European Union's comments on discrimination in crossing the border through these temporary checkpoints.

Representatives of local authorities and companies that used these checkpoints for deliveries have until the end of February to express their opinion on this decision. The final decision on these border crossings will be made by the Finnish authorities in the spring or summer.

This agreement to close the checkpoint is the next step in Finland's response to the large number of illegal migrants trying to enter the country through the border with Russia. In February 2024, Finland decided to extend the closure of the border with Russia until April.

