Finland is investigating more than 740 cases of sanctions violations on the border with Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Finnish law enforcement officers have launched pre-trial investigations into more than 740 cases of potential actions in violation of the sanctions regime on the border with Russia. UNN reports this with reference to Finnish customs.

Details

Reportedly, during the two years of strict sanctions control in Finland, 2,800 targeted inspections were conducted, and 740 of them resulted in investigations. One hundred cases are being investigated for serious offenses.

In total, almost 29,000 potentially anomalous shipments of goods were identified based on customs declarations.

Finnish customs officials say that violators try to circumvent sanctions, for example, by using forged customs documents or attempts to conceal the ownership structure of companies and the real countries of destination of cargo. The use of several routes and modes of transport is also used to circumvent sanctions, the customs service notes.

It has also been reported that the closure of Finland's eastern border has affected cargo transportation routes. Currently, the only freight train crosses the land border between Finland and Russia through the railway crossing in Vainikkale. The rest of the cargo traffic moves through the ports of Southern Finland either directly to Russia or through Estonian ports, crossing the EU external border in the Baltic States.

Recall

In early February, the Finnish government decided to extend the closure of the border with Russia for another two months. Border crossing points will remain closed until April 14.