Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91445 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152127 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251999 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174532 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226757 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Finland is investigating more than 740 cases of sanctions violations on the border with Russia

Kyiv

 27287 views

Since the start of the invasion, Finnish customs officials have launched more than 740 investigations into potential sanctions violations on Finland's border with Russia.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Finnish law enforcement officers have launched pre-trial investigations into more than 740 cases of  potential actions in violation of the sanctions regime on the border with Russia. UNN reports this with reference to Finnish customs

Details 

Reportedly, during the two years of strict sanctions control in Finland, 2,800 targeted inspections were conducted, and  740 of them resulted in investigations.    One hundred cases are being investigated for serious offenses. 

In total, almost 29,000 potentially anomalous shipments of goods were identified based on customs declarations. 

Finnish customs officials say that violators try to circumvent sanctions, for example, by using forged customs documents or attempts to conceal the ownership structure of companies and the real countries of destination of cargo. The use of several routes and modes of transport is also used to circumvent sanctions, the customs service notes. 

It has also been reported that the closure of Finland's eastern border has affected cargo transportation routes. Currently, the only freight train crosses the land border between Finland and Russia through the railway crossing in Vainikkale. The rest of the cargo traffic moves through the ports of Southern Finland either directly to Russia or through Estonian ports, crossing the EU external border in the Baltic States. 

Recall 

In early February, the Finnish government decided to extend the closure of the border with Russia for another two months. Border crossing points will remain closed until April 14. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland

