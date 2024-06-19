$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13217 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Media: Almost all Russian troops based on the border with Finland have been redeployed to the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15747 views

Russia has withdrawn up to 80% of its troops from the border with Finland and redeployed them to the war in Ukraine, leaving almost empty garrisons and military bases near the Finnish border.

Media: Almost all Russian troops based on the border with Finland have been redeployed to the war in Ukraine

Russia promised to strengthen its borders with NATO, but instead, almost 80% of the troops based on the border with Finland were transferred to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yle.

Details

Satellite photos published by Finnish journalists show almost empty garrisons and military bases of Russian ground forces near the Finnish border.

At some bases, only outdated equipment remained, and the number of personnel was reduced to a fifth, and sometimes even less. Finnish intelligence noted that in total, the Russian command has withdrawn up to 80% of its troops from the border.

It is noted that Russians conduct military exercises from time to time, but the number of troops  varies depending on the situation.

Addendum

The newspaper added that Russia is taking equipment from the border with Finland to send it to the war in Ukraine. 

For example, at the Russian military base near Petrozavodsk, as of May 2024, compared to June 2023, dozens of units of equipment deployed there had disappeared. At the same time, one new hangar appeared there, which had not been there before, and the equipment was standing in the open air.

By our standards, it's pretty bad equipment, but by Russian standards, it may still be suitable

- said one of the interlocutors of the Finnish journalists. 

Recall

British intelligence said that for a new offensive in the Kharkiv region , Russia has begun to use the same aircraft that were previously intended for Moscow's operations in Africa.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Yle
NATO
Finland
Africa
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Poland
