Finland extends border closure with Russia for another two months

The Finnish government has decided to extend the closure of the border with Russia for another two months. Thus, border crossings will remain closed until April 14. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

According to previous decisions, the closure was supposed to end on Sunday, February 11.

The closure was justified by the fact that Russia was smuggling asylum seekers to the border to put pressure on Finland.

