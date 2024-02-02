Finland will send fighter jets and a warship to participate in NATO operations

Finland will send up to eight fighter jets and a warship for demining to participate in NATO joint operations in 2024, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

"Allies who actively participate in NATO's peacetime collective defense missions send a message of unity and strengthen deterrence," said Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen in a statement.

The statement said that one of Finland's class Katanpaa ships will join NATO's Mine Countermeasures Unit in the Baltic Sea in April and May, clearing old sea mines, participating in exercises and protecting underwater infrastructure.

In June and July, the fighter jets will take part in regular air patrols and "creating deterrence through demonstrations of military force" in Romania and Bulgaria, particularly in the Black Sea, the country's defense forces added.

Addendum

Finland joined the western military alliance last year in a historic security turnaround in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.