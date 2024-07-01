Finnish Parliament approves defense deal with the US
The Finnish parliament unanimously approved a defense cooperation agreement that allows the United States to use 15 Finnish military facilities and facilitates the movement of American troops and equipment in Finland.
On Monday, July 1, the Finnish parliament unanimously approved the military cooperation agreement between Finland and the United States (DCA). This was reported by UNN with reference to Yle.
Details
Under the agreement, the United States will receive the right to use 15 local military facilities.
It is noted that the agreement itself was signed in December last year, but it has not yet been approved. In particular, MP Anna Kontula (Union of Left Forces) proposed to reject the agreement, but her proposal was not supported.
The Defense Cooperation Agreement facilitates the movement and operations of U.S. troops in Finland.
Under this agreement, defense equipment, supplies, materials, and military personnel can be delivered from the United States to Finland.
According to the agreement, Finland, among other things, opens 15 of its military bases for possible use by the United States. The United States has similar DCAs with more than 20 countries.
