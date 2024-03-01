$41.340.03
Finland should have a real nuclear deterrent - Stubb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28912 views

Finland's new president said that having a real nuclear deterrent is important for the country's security as a NATO member.

Finland should have a real nuclear deterrent - Stubb

NATO's nuclear deterrent must be realistic for Finland. This statement was made by Alexander Stubb during his first press conference as President. Reuters writes , UNN reports.

I would start with the premise that we in Finland have to have a real nuclear deterrent, and that is what we have, because NATO basically gives us three deterrents through our membership. The first is the military, i.e. soldiers, the second is missiles, i.e. munitions, and the third is the nuclear deterrent that comes from the United States. 

- Stubb told reporters.

Details

Stubb also said that the Finnish government and parliament will decide whether Finland wants to change its current legislation, which prohibits nuclear weapons on Finnish territory, including their transfer.

During his official inauguration in parliament, Stubb said he was ready to see a new era after Finland joined NATO in response to neighboring Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We are now facing a new era. As a result of our military formation and membership in NATO, we have taken the last step towards the Western community of values, where our republic has spiritually belonged throughout its independence. 

- Stubb said in his inaugural address to parliament.

Stubb noted that democracy, the rule of law, and human rights are the core values on which Finland's foreign policy will be based under his leadership.

During his campaign in the run-up to the vote, Stubb said he saw no restrictions on Finland's participation in NATO and would be willing to allow nuclear weapons to be transported through Finland-though not stored there-since the country has abandoned decades of military non-alignment.

Alexander Stubb narrowly wins the presidential election in Finland12.02.24, 02:18 • 32870 views

Optional

Stubb succeeded former President Sauli Niinisto, who stepped down after two six-year terms. The previous Finnish president was nicknamed "Putin's Whisperer" because of his previous close ties to the Russian dictator.

The day before Stubb's inauguration, Putin said that Russia should increase the troops it has deployed along its western borders with the European Union in response to Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

Putin threatens Finland over NATO membership17.12.23, 12:26 • 46262 views

Stubb condemned the recent death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and called on the Russian leadership to take responsibility for his "political murder.

Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow: all the details01.03.24, 15:49 • 29955 views

Navalny's death is a kind of symbol of the state Russia is in right now. Human life seems to have no meaning for the current Russian leadership.

- Stubb said.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsNews of the World
Sauli Niinistö
Alexander Stubb
NATO
Finland
Ukraine
