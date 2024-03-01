Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow: all the details

On March 1, the funeral and burial of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison on February 16, took place in Moscow. UNN reports this with reference to Russian media.

Details

Only relatives and friends were allowed into the church for the funeral . After the funeral service, the coffin with the politician's body was taken out of the church and taken to the Borisov cemetery. The funeral service lasted less than 20 minutes.

As noted, the employees of the funeral service hastily closed the coffin to prevent those who came to Navalny's funeral from saying goodbye to him.

The line of people wishing to say goodbye to Navalny stretched for more than a kilometer.

People standing around the fences periodically chanted "Navalny!" and "We will not forgive!

There were even reports of people detained at Navalny's farewell in Moscow.

According to the Russian service of the BBC, the coffin with Navalny's body was lowered into the grave to the music of Frank Sinatra's My Way and the tune from the movie Terminator 2. It is noted that the politician adored this movie, as he admitted many times.

People who managed to get to the cemetery threw handfuls of earth into the grave.

The line to enter the cemetery continued to stretch for hundreds of meters.

Foreign diplomats and embassy vehicles were seen at Navalny's funeral.

In particular, US Ambassador Lynn Tracy, British Deputy Ambassador Tom Dodd, French Ambassador Pierre Levy, German Ambassador Alexander Lambsdorf, and Canadian Ambassador Sarah Taylor came to say goodbye to Navalny.

In addition, the cars of the ambassadors of Ireland, Greece, Poland, Belgium and Austria were spotted.

For reference

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died on February 16, 2024, in the Polar Wolf special regime colony in the village of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. The death report states that the oppositionist died of natural causes. Navalny's supporters believe that he was murdered.