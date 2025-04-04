$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11242 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19634 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59214 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204438 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117644 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383298 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305111 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212888 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243771 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254871 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123807 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204412 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383280 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305100 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11517 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39303 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67540 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53522 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122306 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Sauli Niinistö

Intelligence sharing at the EU level is unrealistic - Czech Prime Minister

A joint intelligence service at the EU level is unrealistic, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

News of the World • November 5, 03:04 PM • 17107 views

EU advises citizens to stockpile food in case of war with Russia

The former president of Finland has prepared a report on the EU's readiness for crisis situations. The document recommends that Europeans have a 72-hour supply of food and basic necessities.

News of the World • November 1, 12:41 PM • 15678 views

Von der Leyen advised to create a European spy service similar to the CIA

Former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö recommends that the EU create its own intelligence service. The proposal is part of a review of the bloc's war and crisis preparedness presented to Ursula von der Leyen.

News of the World • October 30, 02:38 PM • 16936 views

EU urged to create intelligence agency to counter external threats - Bloomberg

The former president of Finland proposes that the EU create an intelligence agency to counter external threats. The goal is to collect information about threats outside the EU without duplicating the work of national agencies.

News of the World • October 23, 09:41 AM • 13731 views

Ukraine and Finland hold a new round of talks on a bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Finland held another round of talks to outline key elements of a bilateral security agreement.

Politics • March 13, 01:55 PM • 21081 views

Finland should have a real nuclear deterrent - Stubb

Finland's new president said that having a real nuclear deterrent is important for the country's security as a NATO member.

Politics • March 1, 06:54 PM • 28912 views

President of Finland: Finland has handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will not stop there

Finland has handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will continue to provide military assistance, including ammunition and air defense equipment.

Politics • February 27, 11:47 AM • 103193 views

Zelenskyy thanked Finnish President Niinistö for supporting Ukraine, including defense assistance and advocacy for Euro-Atlantic integration

Zelenskyy thanked Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for his personal support of Ukraine, including defense assistance and advocacy for Ukraine's integration into Euro-Atlantic organizations.

War • January 30, 05:55 PM • 27393 views