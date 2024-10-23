EU urged to create intelligence agency to counter external threats - Bloomberg
The former president of Finland proposes that the EU create an intelligence agency to counter external threats. The goal is to collect information about threats outside the EU without duplicating the work of national agencies.
The European Union needs to create an intelligence agency to counter external threats and respond to espionage within its borders, Bloomberg writes , citing a draft report by former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. Earlier, the relevant document was commissioned to be prepared by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.
The report notes that since the EU does not have its own intelligence, officials analyze publicly available sources and information received from member states, which limits the ability to identify and respond to potential threats. According to Bloomberg's sources, the new body will aim to collect relevant information on threats that go beyond the EU's borders and target the bloc as a whole without duplicating the work of national agencies.
According to the agency's interlocutors, the former Finnish president will propose expanding the powers of the EU's Intelligence and Situation Center to include intelligence gathering with the help of EU diplomatic missions. If potential risks are identified, it could conduct counterintelligence operations and provide support to politicians, Bloomberg notes.
It is also expected that it will be proposed to impose restrictions on diplomats from third countries traveling within the EU if they pose a threat in terms of sabotage or espionage activities.
It is noted that the report is part of the bloc's efforts to strengthen defense and security preparedness amid growing risks, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions against eastern EU members, the potential impact of conflicts in the Middle East, and concerns about China's assertiveness.
