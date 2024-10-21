A new case of recruitment for sabotage in Europe by the russian federation
Kyiv • UNN
A new case of recruitment for sabotage was recorded in Europe. An anonymous user has received an offer of up to $10,000 in cryptocurrency for arson and physical attacks.
A new case of recruitment for subversive activities on the continent has been recorded in Europe. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
An anonymous user named Valeriy Ivanov, who introduced himself as a 26-year-old russian-speaking Estonian, sent a message to a Telegram channel that was advertised on pro-kremlin social media. The message was about looking for Europeans to perform various tasks, including espionage and vandalism.
The messages mentioned the fires in Romania, which, according to the recruiter, demonstrated the "growing activity" of such groups. As part of the communication with the anonymous recruiter, Ivanov received an offer to receive up to $10,000 in cryptocurrency for performing tasks such as arson and physical attacks.
According to Western officials, such incidents have become more frequent since the beginning of the year, and suspected agents receiving funding from russia have been linked to numerous crimes, including abuses in critical infrastructure. However, the terrorist country has consistently denied any involvement in these activities.
European intelligence services believe that numerous people have already responded to such offers, often fraudsters with criminal records. Western countries are now trying to find a coherent strategy to counter this threat.
A former Russian military officer and his wife from Kiev organized sabotage in Europe - The Insider30.04.24, 09:19 • 24403 views